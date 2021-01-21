Sphere (SPHR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $2,948.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.02 or 0.99506687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

