Sphere (SPHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,948.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,948.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

