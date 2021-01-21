Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 256.40 ($3.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research note on Monday.

LON SPT opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.38) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.94.

In related news, insider Paula Bell purchased 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Insiders have purchased a total of 50,091 shares of company stock worth $12,875,170 over the last three months.

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

