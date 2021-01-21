Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.