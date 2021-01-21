Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

NYSE:SPR opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $515,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

