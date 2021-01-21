Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,255 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $173.80 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

