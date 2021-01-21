Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.13

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.13 and traded as low as $36.75. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 46,348 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$912.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.13.

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$47.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

