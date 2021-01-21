Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 16,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 48,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGDJ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.