Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.57

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $14.46. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.57.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.