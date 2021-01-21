SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $80.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.52 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $72.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $309.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $310.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $360.48 million, with estimates ranging from $356.67 million to $365.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.