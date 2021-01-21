SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.88. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

