SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $1.87 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

