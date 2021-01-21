SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.