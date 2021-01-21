SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,353.26

Shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,353.26 and traded as high as $1,522.50. SSE plc (SSE.L) shares last traded at $1,520.50, with a volume of 1,668,362 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SSE plc (SSE.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,455.54 ($19.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,353.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 89.69%.

About SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

