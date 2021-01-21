SSE’s (SSEZY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get SSE alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 24,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SSE has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.