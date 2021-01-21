S&T Bancorp (STBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STBA opened at $28.30 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

