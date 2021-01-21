St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of STJPF opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

