StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About StableUSD

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

