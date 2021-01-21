Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 2,801 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $164.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

