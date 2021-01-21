Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) Shares Gap Up to $375.00

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) (LON:SLPE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $375.00, but opened at $392.00. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L) shares last traded at $383.22, with a volume of 69,426 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £587.31 million and a PE ratio of 30.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 333.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 104.84%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

