Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) Shares Gap Down to $606.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $606.00, but opened at $586.00. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) shares last traded at $604.40, with a volume of 77,392 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 606.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 553.30. The stock has a market cap of £606.58 million and a P/E ratio of -176.91.

About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

