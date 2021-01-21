Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.01 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $10.01 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00517134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.98 or 0.03685246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

