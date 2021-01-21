Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

