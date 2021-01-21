Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.20

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 518.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Stantec by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

