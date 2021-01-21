Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 552,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 329,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

