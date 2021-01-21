Starbase Price Up 49.1% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $263,845.41 and $3,613.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

