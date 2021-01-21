Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $6,178,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

SBUX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. 35,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,407. The company has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

