Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Starbucks stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

