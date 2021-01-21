Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,125 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

