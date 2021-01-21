StarDEX (XSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $207,454.83

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, StarDEX has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $207,454.83 and $1,214.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00517134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.98 or 0.03685246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016978 BTC.

StarDEX Profile

StarDEX is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

