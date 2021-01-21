Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.72. 731,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 433,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $89.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

