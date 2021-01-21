Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Gap Down to $2.67

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.35. Steel Connect shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 25,904 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 305.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.90% of Steel Connect worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

