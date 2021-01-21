Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

