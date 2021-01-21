Steem Dollars 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.34 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00009775 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and $2.34 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,454.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.13 or 0.01411999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00587191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002608 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00178393 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,992,533 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars.

