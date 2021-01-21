Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $17.94 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00009590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $17.94 million and $4.26 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,203.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.66 or 0.01354516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00573249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00047812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002631 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001274 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,995,103 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

