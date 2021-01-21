Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $73.06 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $73.06 million and $4.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,276.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.36 or 0.01370524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00572089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00178405 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002391 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004608 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 405,989,455 coins and its circulating supply is 389,015,361 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.