Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.08 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00050683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00124898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00074411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00276936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066874 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

