Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) Shares Gap Down to $140.00

Shares of Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.00, but opened at $135.50. Stenprop Limited (STP.L) shares last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 7,127 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.24. The stock has a market cap of £386.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

Get Stenprop Limited (STP.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Stenprop Limited (STP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop Limited (STP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.