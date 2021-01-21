Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Down 6.4%

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s share price fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.51. 3,026,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,422,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STL. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.