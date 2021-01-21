Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 17,380 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 333.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 155,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,068. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.34 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,518,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,757 shares of company stock worth $22,798,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

