Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirova raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.67. 10,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.71.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.