Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 50,825 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 308.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,825 shares during the period. PagerDuty makes up approximately 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of PagerDuty worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PagerDuty by 19.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 363,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $843,134.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,154 shares of company stock worth $32,258,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.12. 52,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

