Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

