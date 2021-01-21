Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (BK, BWA, CFG, CIDM, EAT, FE, FEYE, GRTS, HALO, HWC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 21st:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $3.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $46.00 to $59.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $46.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $80.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

