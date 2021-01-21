Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Pegasystems Call Options (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,662 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,059% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.29. 18,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,668. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,982 shares of company stock worth $2,238,313. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Barclays increased their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

