Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Uxin Call Options (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical volume of 1,633 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 479,955 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ UXIN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 741,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,429. The company has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Uxin has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

