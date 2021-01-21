Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,239 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,287 call options.
NYSE:ESI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. FMR LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,722,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 185.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 60.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 332,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
