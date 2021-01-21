Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,239 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,287 call options.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. FMR LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,140,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,722,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 185.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 60.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 332,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

