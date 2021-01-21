Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $404,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $409,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $18,299,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $385.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.