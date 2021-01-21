Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 317.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,979 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.