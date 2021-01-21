Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,899.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,759.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,620.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

